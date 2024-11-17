RoLAC, Justice Ministry To Strengthen Response To SGBV In Nigeria

Share

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme has concluded plans to host the 10th Network Conference of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Justice Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Unit.

The RoLAC Phase II Programme (2023–2027), funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), aims to strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, and reduce gender-based violence while promoting inclusivity and respect for human rights in Nigeria.

The conference, scheduled to be held this week in Abuja, would review the challenges that continue to limit access to justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

According to the Project Manager, Access to Justice, RoLAC Programme, Oluwatoyosi Giwa, critical stakeholders from the government, the private sector, civil society organisations, and others would converge to deliberate on key issues relating to justice for SGBV survivors.

Discussions would cover budgetary commitments to prevent and respond to SGBV, initiatives by key agencies to improve response mechanisms and the coordination of efforts across state commands and police gender desks.

He said: “This conference is more than a gathering; it’s a collaborative review of measures adopted in some states which have proven successful in enabling positive justice outcomes for survivors.

“By bringing, judges, prosecutors and other front-line responders to the conversation, we can enable learning and coordination that will enable all actors to improve the quality of medical, psychosocial and justice response for survivors.

“Our agenda includes strengthening the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and addressing challenges faced by sexual assault referral centres. These dialogues are crucial for creating a more accountable, coordinated response that puts the needs of survivors first.”

