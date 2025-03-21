Rohr’s Benin Go Top Of Super Eagles World Cup group

Share

The Cheetahs of Benin, under the tutelage of former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, are the provisional leaders of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying group after they were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Zimbabwe today.

Benin now have eight points from five matches, while Zimbabwe have three points. Benin raced into a 2-0 after goals by skipper Steve Mounie after 12 minutes and a second by Dokou.

However, the Warriors of Zimbabwe fought back to draw level after goals by Munetsi and Knowledge Musona. Benin thus failed to halt an unwanted record of having not won on their travels in three years.

