Rohr Targets More Nigerian Players For Benin Republic

Share

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is actively working to bring more players of Nigerian origin into his current team, the Benin Republic national squad, according to OwnGoalNigeria.com . Rohr, who now manages Benin Republic, is in a World Cup qualification group that includes Nigeria.

The two teams were also in the same group during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where both advanced.

However, the stakes are higher in the World Cup qualifiers, as only one team will make it to the global tournament. In the AFCON qualifiers, Nigeria defeated Benin 3-0 in Uyo and drew 1-1 in the return leg.

However, Benin has gained the upper hand in the World Cup qualifiers so far, securing a 2-1 victory over Nigeria and maintaining a fourpoint lead over the Super Eagles.

Rohr has frequently acknowledged the difference in player quality between the two teams.

To bridge this gap, he believes the best strategy is to target players of dual nationality, particularly those of Nigerian descent, who are eligible to play for Benin.

Share

Please follow and like us: