Coach Gernot Rohr has said Benin Republic’s number one target is to win in Rwanda to stay top of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group, which includes crushing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Benin Republic, under former Super Eagles coach Rohr, are now top of Group C of the World Cup qualifiers after South Africa were docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player.

“Our priority is to win our match in Rwanda,” Rohr declared. We’re doing everything we can to achieve that.

“Regardless of the results of other matches, we can keep our fate in our own hands. And that’s a real advantage.”

Meanwhile, Rohr will on Saturday, October 4, announce the line up squad for their final qualifiers against the Super Eagles and Rwanda.

The coach will at 3 pm local time name his squad for the crucial final qualifiers.