Rohr Expresses Joy Over Osimhen’s African Award Win

Benin Republic head coach, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his delight at seeing Victor Osimhen win the 2023 Africa Player of the Year award. Super Eagles striker Osimhen, on Monday night, became the first Nigerian in 24 years to be named the winner of the continent’s best player award.

The 24-year-old forward beat the duo of Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to the prestigious accolade after his goals lifted Napoli to their first Scudetto title in over three decades. Osimhen also scored a continent-high 10 goals during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to secure Nigeria’s spot at Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Rohr is proud of the new king of African football, and the veteran coach has backed Osimhen to be unstoppable at the AFCON in January. “I’m so happy that Osimhen got the Africa Best Play- er Award of 2023 because he truly deserves it after scoring so many goals and playing so well (for club and country),” Rohr told NationSport.

“Of course, with his goals, he can drive the Super Eagles to AFCON victory; he can do that and I hope that he will.” Rohr played a key role in Osimhen’s career trajectory, as the Franco-German tactician handed the Napoli ace his Su- per Eagles debut in 2017.