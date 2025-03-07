ROGEAP, Ecobank To Host Solar Entrepreneurship Training For Abuja SMEs

Share

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training (EBT) Workshop for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the solar energy sector.

According to a press release, the training, scheduled for March 10-12, 2025, will take place in Abuja. The statement said that the workshop aims to empower fifty SMEs with the essential technical, financial, and business management skills needed to succeed in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

“Through this initiative, participants will gain indepth knowledge of the offgrid solar value chain, quality assurance, environmental and social risk management, business model development, and access to financial opportunities such as ROGEAP grants and credit lines,” the statement further said.

It added that the training will be facilitated by expert trainers from ROGEAP, Ecobank, and other industry specialists, offering tailored and high-impact learning experiences.

“This workshop is a crucial step toward advancing sustainable energy access and business growth in Nigeria. By equipping SMEs with the right tools and knowledge, we are empowering them to drive economic development while expanding access to clean energy solutions,” said Salamatu Baba Tunzwang , ESF Team Lead at ROGEAP.

“At Ecobank, we are excited about this collaboration. The workshop aligns with our ongoing efforts to support SME growth.

This training will be invaluable for our SME customers involved in solar installations and sales. It complements our ELLEVATE Program and Single Market Trade Hub, providing them with access to customized financial products, digital tools, and strategic guidance to expand into broader markets,” added Tunde Dawodu, Divisional Head, FCT / North Ecobank Nigeria.

