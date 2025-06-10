Rodrygo Gives Conditions To Stay At Real Madrid Amid Arsenal Interest

Share

Real Madrid winger, Rodrgyo, has given the club two conditions to stay beyond this summer.

According to The Athletic, Rodrygo will have showdown talks with new manager, Xabi Alonso, over his future.

Before the end of last season, there were rumours that the Brazilian had informed Madrid he would never play for the club again.

The 24-year-old has been forced to take a backseat at Bernabeu as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham were preferred.

Rodrygo was frequently left on the bench, as Carlo Ancelotti tweaked his formation and tactics.

However, Rodrygo could still reverse his decision to leave the LaLiga giants if talks with Alonso go well.

Firstly, Rodrygo wants to feel important in the team, having been relegated following the arrivals of Bellingham in 2023 and Mbappe in 2024.

The second demand is that Rodrygo feels most comfortable at left wing, rather than the right wing position he has been deployed in over the last few campaigns.

Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation, as Mikel Arteta seeks to beef up his attack ahead of the new season

