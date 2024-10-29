New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
Rodri Wins Ballon D’or, Yamal Claims Kopa Trophy

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri yesterday clinched the 2024 Ballon d’Or beating Brazil’s Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to the awards.

The 28-year-old defensive powerhouse had a year filled with extraordinary achievements, winning the Euro 2024 with Spain, the Premier League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with Manchester City, scoring 12 goals, 15 assists.

His choice though drew controversy as a section of football fraternity believe Vinicius deserves the gong more. Lamine Yamal was named the world’s best young player of the year as he won the 2024 Kopa Trophy due to his excellent displays for Barcelona and Spain.

