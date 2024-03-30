Rodri vs Rice: Battle of midfield magicians as Man City, Arsenal clash

The Premier League title race is heating up as Manchester City faces Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday. The focus is on a crucial midfield battle between Rodri and Declan Rice, which could determine the outcome of the match. This game is a big deal, with just one point separating Arsenal, Man- chester City, and Liverpool in be- tween. Fans are eagerly anticipating the showdown. Rodri, also known as the ‘lighthouse’, is highly respected, but Rice has also impressed this season for Arsenal

Their battle on Sunday prom- ises to be intense. Unfortunately, we missed seeing them face off earlier this season due to Rodri’s injury during Arsenal’s 1-0 win in October. Both Rodri and Rice have their strengths in midfield, but they shine in different ways. They’ve both scored six goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, showing their attacking prowess. However, when it comes to passing, Rodri stands out.

He’s made 2428 successful passes, with 1516 of those in the opposition’s half. Rice’s 1662 successful passes are respectable, but they don’t match Rodri’s numbers. Rodri is also skilled at dribbling, completing 28 dribbles this season compared to Rice’s 14. He’s also dominant in duels, winning 150 compared to Rice’s 114, and he’s won more aerial duels too, with 44 compared to Rice’s 35. Additionally, Rodri has created more scoring opportunities, had more shots on target, and has higher expected goals tally than Rice. The Spaniard is by far the most important player for Manchester City; the champions are a different proposition without him. The 27-year-old is now on the longest unbeaten run in all competitions of any Premier League player past or present, as he has gone about 60 matches without losing in a Manchester City shirt.

The run surpasses that of former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho (58 games), with Rodri’s last loss in a City shirt coming against Tottenham in February 2023, although it does include City’s defeat on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield. In that time, City have won the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, along with the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup, while Rodri was also part of the Spain team that won the Nations League.

While stats may seem to favour Rodri, Rice shouldn’t be underestimated. Rodri may excel in attacking areas, but Rice’s defensive contributions are crucial for Arsenal. After losing out on the title last season to Manchester City, Arsenal knew they needed a player like Rodri deep in the midfield if they were going to challenge once again. They spent a lot of money on Rice, and it has been a great success. There is no doubt that his performances are a major reason why the Gunners currently sit at the top of the table. The England international loves to break up play and prevent the opposition from causing damage. He has a total of 35 interceptions in the league, while Rodri has 20.

Rice also loves to throw his body on the line, which is a mentality he will need against a relentless Man City team at the weekend. On the evidence, the Arsenal man does it slightly more than Rodri, with eight blocks to the City midfielder’s seven. Rice is also superior when it comes to clearances, with 42 to Rodri’s 34, while he has also won more tackles, but only by one. As the teams prepare for this crucial clash, all eyes will be on Rodri and Rice. If Arsenal wants to secure a victory at the Etihad, Rice will need to deliver a standout performance, and coach Mikel Arteta must find a way of stopping Rodri too.