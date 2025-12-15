Brendan Rodgers has been appointed as the new head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah, with the agreement taking immediate effect.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s X post on Monday, Romano said the “Final documents are currently being reviewed, and the official signing is expected to be completed shortly.

Following this development, Rodgers will take charge of the team as they prepare for the remainder of the season.”

READ ALSO:

The Northern Irish manager, who previously managed clubs including Leicester City and Celtic, brings extensive European coaching experience to Al Qadsiah as the club looks to improve its standing in the league.

Further details regarding his coaching staff and contract terms are expected to be released once the paperwork is finalised.

New Telegraph had reported that Rodgers resigned as Celtic manager, with the Scottish giants’ major shareholder accusing him of “divisive, misleading and self-serving” behaviour.