Rod Stewart To Play Glastonbury’s Legends Slot

Rock star, Rod Stewart, has been confirmed to play Glastonbury’s legends slot in 2025, 23 years after his last appearance at the festival.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, he will follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue by playing the coveted Sunday teatime slot.

The news comes shortly after the star announced his intention to stop playing “large-scale world tours” at the end of 2025.

The 79-year-old said he was “proud, ready and more than able to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury” next June, reports the BBC.

The Sunday afternoon slot always draws one of the biggest crowds of the festival, and Sir Rod will become the first person to have headlined the event and been given legends billing.

