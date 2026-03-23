Rockefeller Foundation, Global Energy Alliance Invest $100m To Expand Electricity In Nigeria

At the Powering Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet announced that they have committed more than $100 million to date to support Mission 300, the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank’s ambitious effort to connect 300 million people in Africa to electricity by 2030.

Since The Rockefeller Foundation and the Alliance announced their first $10 million for Mission 300 in September 2024, they have helped strengthen government delivery capacity through technical assistance, mobilized private investment, accelerated project pipelines, and advanced electrification efforts in nearly two dozen countries.

President of The Rockefeller Foundation, Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, announced that their joint commitment had increased more than tenfold to $100 million during a fireside chat with The Hon. Chris Wright, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, where they also discussed the importance of bringing clean cooking support to communities in sub-Saharan Africa – a key priority of Mission 300.

Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, Dr. Kevin Kariuki, said: “Mission 300 is fundamentally about delivery, and turning ambition into results at scale.

Catalytic capital from partners such as The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance plays a critical role in strengthening government delivery capacity, derisking investments, and accelerating projects that can mobilize much larger flows of public and private finance.”

“The Rockefeller Foundation has made its biggest-ever bet on connecting people to electricity as the single best pathway out of large-scale poverty,” Dr. Shah said.

“Our investment in Mission 300 reflects our commitment to the best way of advancing human well-being in the 21st century: putting countries in the lead, harnessing frontier technology, and focusing relentlessly on achievable, measurable goals.

“We look forward to working with partners to continue the extraordinary momentum behind Mission 300 and connect even more people in Africa, including its growing youth populations, to jobs, dignity, and prosperity.”