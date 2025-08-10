Rock Dreadlocks Like Uti Nwachukwu

In the Nigerian entertainment circle, former Big Brother Africa All Stars winner, actor and television host, Uti Nwachukwu, has one of the longest well maintained dreadlocks hairstyle.

In fact, there is a saying out there that ‘if you must wear dreadlocks, rock it like Uti’.

Dreadlocks are one of the most tedious and expensive hairstyles to maintain. Yet, Uti makes it look like it’s a walk in the park.

For a hairstyle he has rocked for over 15 years, Uti will readily tell you that no movie role can make him take the big chop, but maybe, just maybe a few bags of dollar bills can make him think about it.

Added to his exceptional taste in fashion, his long dreadlocks have come to be his style identity.

There are a few tips on how best to maintain dreadlocks.

When wearing dreadlocks, wash you hair at least, twice or three times a week or once every two weeks- wash in the saloon.

Don’t forget to re-lock the dreads once every three weeks or every month to take care of the under growth.

Braid into conrows or Burna Boy style for protective and switching style moments.

For extra shine and clean looking dreadlocks, always apply oil, use oil spary, brush your edges before leaving the home.