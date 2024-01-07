Rock Crisp White Shirts Like CEOs

There is something about crisp white shirt that top businessmen and CEOs cannot get enough of. White shirt and the CEOs are like a match made in heaven. It’s the work resumption season and white shirt is one the most popular formal wear items in men’s wardrobe. It is hard to see a young man, who works in the corporate world, who does not own a white shirt.

It’s the same with CEOs. It hard to see a business mogul, who does not own a white shirt, red tie and a black suit. It’s a fashion must-have. Fashion is not on the list of issues these moguls talk about daily but there is a lot to learn from their personal style, especially how to effortlessly rock a white shirt. White shirts may probably be one the highest fashion item in their wardrobe because nothing gives the serious business look like a crisp white shirt.

A White shirt is very formal and they wear it like they own it in their daily affairs. In this group of gentlemen, who have a thing for white shirts, Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu is leading the pack as the best looking CEO in crisp white shirt. He is followed by the Guaranty Trust Bank Managing Director, Segun Agbaje, who loves to go without the jacket sometimes.

There are other top influential peo- ple that love to rock the white shirt. People like, Akinwunmi Adesina; former minister of petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and many others. If you aspire to be great, to dine with the royals, then you must first learn to rock a crisp white shirt like these billionaires.