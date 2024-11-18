Robot Dog Patrolling Trump’s Mar-A-lago Residence

Share

A robotic dog named “Spot” made by Boston Dynamics is the latest tool in the arsenal of the US Secret Service.

The device has lately been spotted patrolling the perimeter of President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

They do not have weapons – and each can be controlled remotely or automatically – as long as its route is pre-programmed, reports the BBC.

Passers-by are warned by a sign on each of Spot’s legs: “DO NOT PET.” “I don’t know that anyone is tempted to pet these robot dogs. They do not look cuddly,” said Melissa Michelson, a political scientist at Menlo College.

Share

Please follow and like us: