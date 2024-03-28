Robbery Suspect Who Killed Policeman, Stole Rifle In Ogun, Arrested In Lagos

A 35-year-old notorious armed robber who allegedly killed a policeman at Ifo and stole the rifle of another policeman in Abeokuta, the Ogun State have been arrested by operatives in Lagos State. The suspect, Seun Samuel, who has been terrorising Ogun and Lagos states, claimed he was an engineer repairing computer and phones before he ventured into robbery.

A police source who spoke with our correspondent said the suspect and his gangs are suspected to have killed a policeman at Ifo, and stole the gun of another policeman at Abeokuta. The source said the suspect and his gang members were declared wanted in Ogun State, before they were finally arrested by operatives of Lagos State Command.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade who paraded the suspect before journalists yesterday at the officer’s mess said the gang of eight killed a policeman and went away with his service riffle at Ifo area of Ogun State. The suspect noted that when the work he was doing was not moving well, he met a friend called Bado who introduced him to robbery.