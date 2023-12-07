Robbery: Police Nab 18-Year-Old Girl, 5 Others in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five suspected miscreants including an 18-year-old girl for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, receiving stolen property, and causing grievous hurt. In a press release signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, said the suspects who are said to be terrorizing the Yelwa axis ran out of luck when the Commissioner of Police gave a matching order to the Divisional Police Officer to crack down on all criminals disguising themselves as students around the area.

According to Wakil, the suspects arrested include: Umar Saidu ‘m’ aka Popo 20yrs; Florence Jer- emiah ‘f’ 18yrs; Sani Abdullahi ‘m’ aka Bamba 27yrs; Bello Adamu ‘m’ aka Omata 19yrs; Adamu Musa ‘m’ aka Mai-anguwa 25yrs, all of Yelwan Kagadama area respectively.

Wakil explained that the crux of the matter that prompted their arrest was that on the 13th of November, 2023, Sani Abdul- lahi ‘m’ aka Bamba together with Florence Jeremiah, his girlfriend connived and boarded an Okada from Awala area to Yelwan Kaga- dama behind the Jum’at mosque and used a stick and hit the Okada rider on his forehead. While speaking during interrogation, the 18-year-old girl confessed to have taken Okada from Awala roundabout to Yelwa area with the intention of snatching the motorcycle with her boyfriend.

The prime suspect, Sani Abdullahi, who works as a carpenter, confessed to having mastermind- ed the plan and connived with his girlfriend, Florence to execute it. Consequently, investigation revealed that the said Sani Abdul- lahi had previously conspired with Umar Saidu, Adamu Musa, Bello Adamu, and three others who are now at large to rob several persons including; Murtala Yusuf ‘m’ aged 47yrs, of Baffajo Road, Yelwa of his Haojue motorcycle, valued at N380,000, but sold it for N80, 000 to one Adamu Sabiu who was equally arrested.

They also robbed Hamidu Abdu m aged 34yrs, of the same address and stole his infinix note 5 phone valued at N30,000, Haojue lucky motorcycle valued at N180,000.