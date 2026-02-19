Robbery Kingpin Flees As Police Nab Two, Recover Automatic Rifle

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have recovered an automatic pump-action rifle and a locally fabricated shotgun during a targeted raid in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, arresting two suspects while a principal suspect allegedly fled the scene.

The operation, carried out at about 1:00 p.m. on February 18, 2026, followed credible intelligence on the hideout of a suspected armed robbery kingpin, Abasiama Ekot, also known as “Dombary,” from Ikot Ekop in Mkpat Enin.

Police said the suspect had previously been linked to armed robbery incidents and was recently seen in a social media video allegedly inciting violence and terrorising residents in the area.

According to the Command, the principal suspect escaped before operatives arrived at the premises, even as two other suspects were apprehended after a brief chase.

Exhibits recovered during the raid include one automatic pump-action rifle, one locally made shotgun, four machetes, and substances suspected to be Indian hemp, “ice,” and cocaine, as well as a generator.

The arrested suspects were identified as Happiness Essien, 19, and Mathew Akpan, 31.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said the suspects have provided useful information to investigators and that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and dismantle any criminal network connected to him.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, assured residents of Mkpat Enin and the state at large that the Command would sustain intelligence-driven operations to combat violent crime and safeguard lives and property.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and timely information to the Police.