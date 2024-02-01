Robbery: Court Sentences Man To Death by Hanging

J ustice Olubunmi Abike- Fadipe of a Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, yesterday, convicted and sentenced a man to death by hanging for the armed robbery of a victim’s Toyota Highlander, smartphone and money. The judge equally sentenced the convict, Emmanuel Iwuno, to 21 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery. Justice Abike-Fadipe equally held that the Lagos State Government was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the two-count of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery against the convict.

It would be recalled that the LASG had charged Iwuno with conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery contrary to Sections 299 & 297(2) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. Specifically, the 1st prosecution witness and victim of the robbery, Obinna Mbah, had told the court that on March 8, 2020, he was approached by four men who robbed him of his car along Thomas Onyemachi Street, Afromedia Junction, Okokomaiko. The witness had equally told the court that one of the men, covering his face with a mask, had forced him to lay down on the ground, threatened him with a gun and took his Infinix phone and money while the other robbers drove away in his car.

Mbah notified Justice Abike- Fadipe that the other two robbers sped away in a motorcycle shortly after the first set drove his car, adding that he entered a commercial motorcycle, and alongside other motorcycle riders, gave chase to the robbers. In his judgment, Justice Abike-Fadipe declared that Mbah appeared truthful and that both his oral evidence and the written statement he gave the police maintained the elements of his story. Justice Abike-Fadipe held that Iwuno had also written a police statement where the convict said one of the robbers on the motorcycle fired the gun to disperse people.

In the police statement, Iwuno had said he was driving the stolen car and eventually crashed into a kiosk as he wanted to avoid killing a member of the public as he drove away from the scene of the armed robbery. The judge insisted that the police statement of the convict tendered by the prosecution was also confessional to the crime and matched the occurrence of the incident from the nominal complainant.