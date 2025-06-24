Robbery Attacks: Kwara Community Imposes Restriction Of Move

Share

The Malete Community in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State has imposed restriction of movement and activities with immediate effect, aimed at curbing robbery attacks on students of the Kwara State University (KWASU) in the community.

In a statement, Ag. Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, said thamotor bikes have, therefore, been restricted from operating from 10 pm while all commercial activities and all movements are to cease at 11 pm, adding that all generator sets must be put off latest by midnight, while no night par – ties would hold in the community henceforth.

According to the statement, the resolution to impose restrictions was arrived at during the stakeholders’ meeting held on yesterday at the instance of the Kwara State University management.

“The meeting which had in attendance the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, and his extended management team, the Chairperson of Moro Local Government Council and some councillors in the local government, the traditional institution in the community, security agencies, the alumni association, and the Student Union body, unanimously agreed that the restrictions be imposed to curb the repeated robbery in the community.

