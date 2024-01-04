Robbery Attack in Nasarawa Supermarket Leaves 4 Dead

Not fewer than four persons were feared killed during a robbery attack in a supermarket in Karu, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The incident which took place at One-Man village in the busy Karu area on Tuesday evening at about 8:00pm, also left scores injured from bullets wounds. The gunmen reportedly carted away some valuables and zoomed off in a comondo style without challenge from security agents. A resident of the area, Adamu Jacob, who spoke to journalists at the scene of the incident, complained about the rising wave of criminal activities in the area in recent times.

His words: “Life is no longer safe in the state as criminals now operate anywhere, anytime. We are worried that the state has become a hideout for kidnapping, banditry and all kinds of terrorists. We live in fear of unknown as there are no security operatives anymore” Jacob, therefore called on the state government to strengthen security apparatus in the state to protect lives and property of citizens of the state. Another resident, a lecturer with the Federal University, Lafia, who pleaded anonymity, complained that residents of the state now live in perpetual fear because of the increasing wave of kidnappings within and around the institution.

“Many times kidnapping happens to staff and are not reported. We are in trouble except something quick is done. Some of my colleagues are leaving their jobs and seeking positions elsewhere because life at work place is no longer safe. Confirming the killing at the supermarket, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Police Command, Ranham Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told journalists that the hoodlums invaded the super market at 8.45 pm, shot and killed four persons.

“I wish to confirm that on the second of January 2024 at about 8:45 hours, some hoodlums numbering about four, attacked Wisdom Supermarket at Adeyi Karu Local Government Area in Nasarawa State and killed four customers.” The police image maker said that the hoodlums opened fire on the customers and as a result four persons were recovered and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor and their bodies deposited at the Maraba Medical Center.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, had directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of criminal investigation department in Lafia to move to the scene of the incident and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the case, saying outcome of the police investigation would be made public.