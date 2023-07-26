Robbery, abduction return to Gulf of Guinea

International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has expressed fear over the resurgence of incidents of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) waters. In its mid-year report for 2023, the bureau said that 65 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were recorded, an increase from 58 incidents for the same period in 2022.

Of the 65 incidents reported, the bureau noted that 57 vessels were boarded, four had attempted attacks, two were hijacked and two were fired upon. The bureau stressed that perpetrators successfully boarded 90 per cent of targeted vessels as violence towards crew continues with 36 taken hostage, 14 kidnapped, three threatened, two injured and one assaulted.

Robbery and abduction

According to the bureau’s Director, Michael Howlett, the resurgence in reported incidents including hostage situations and crew kidnappings in the GoG’s waters was concerning.

He said: “The IMB calls for continued, robust regional and international naval presence as a deterrent to address these crimes.” Specifically, the IMB director noted that the region had witnessed a concerning surge in maritime incidents between Q1 and Q2 of 2023, with five incidents in the first quarter and nine in the second quarter. Howlett said: “Out of these, 12 were classified as armed robberies and two as piracy, predominantly targeting anchored vessels in the region.

Fourteen crew were kidnapped, of which eight crew members were taken from vessels anchored within territorial waters.” Additionally, he explained that in two separate hijackings, 31 crew members were held hostage, communication and navigation equipment were destroyed, saying that partial cargoes were stolen in some of the incidences. Further, the director said that one of the incidents also involved the abduction of six crew members, highlighting the urgent need for measures to address the safety and security of innocent seafarers.

Warning of the rising incidents and violence on crew, Howlett said: “We once again call on Gulf of Guinea regional authorities and the international community to refocus their attention on the region, to establish long-term, sustainable solutions that effectively address these crimes and protect the seafaring and fishing communities.”

Previous report

In the half-year report of 2022, IMB had lauded the reduction in piracy in the Gulf of Guinea , especially Nigeria and across the globe, saying that it was a new dawn for the shipping global community.

Similarly, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, noted that the reduction was a direct result of collaboration among national, regional and non-regional stakeholders. Jamoh said: “It is heartwarming that the international maritime community is acknowledging the progress made so far. It is a direct result of collaboration amongst national, regional and non-regional stakeholders. On its part, he stressed that IMB had also confirmed that no case of vessel hijack took place in Nigerian waters in the first half of 2022. Jamoh added: “The International Chamber of Commerce and IMB have confirmed that the first half of 2022 witnessed the least cases of piracy globally in 28 years with only 58 reported cases as compared to 68 within same period in 2021.

“Of the 58 incidents, two were classified as Piracy attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, with none of them occurring in Nigerian waters. While the reduction in reported incidents is indeed encouraging, the IMB PRC continues to caution against complacency.” He assured that the trend would be sustained, saying that very soon, the country would start reaping the benefits such as a change of status concerning the insurance premium paid on Nigerian bound cargoes; the war risk premium being paid at the moment. Jamoh said that the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy had confirmed that there had not been any case of Seafarers’ kidnap one year after the May 2021 declaration.

According to him, “this is considered commendable progress in comparison to the 2020 statistics when 130 seafarers were kidnapped. The status report from the GoG declaration also confirmed that there has not been any case of kidnap for ransom in 2022, as against 20 cases in 2020 and 12 in 2021.

“While commending the progress, Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the world’s largest direct membership organization for ship-owners, charterers, ship brokers and agents called for the effective and full deployment of Deep Blue Assets on anti-piracy tasking. Efforts of the Nigerian Navy in clamping down on pirates camps, the Deep Blue project C4i coastal surveillance and collaboration with international navies for law enforcement off Nigerian waters and the series of meetings under the umbrella of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Coordination Forum, Shared Aware ness and De-confliction, were identified as key to the success in the war against piracy in the region.”

Insurance premium

Before now, the agency had made efforts to ensure that the Llyods of London, United Kingdom removed Nigeria from the list of countries regarded as the hotpot of piracy and the payment of the War Risk Insurance (WRI) classification. Also, the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) has removed Nigeria from the list of countries designated as risk maritime nations. Assessing Nigerian Navy’s performance, a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo, said that the removal was possible because of the improved naval operations at Nigeria’s maritime domain and enhanced security architecture by Nigerian Navy in the country’s sea lanes.

The war insurance premium meant that cargo ships and other vessels plying the Nigerian route or whose destination was Nigeria, paid significantly higher premium on insurance due to heightened security, fears and attacks including piracy, which were a frequent occurrence in the past before the Nigerian Navy overcame the criminal activities of pirates in the country’s sea lanes and maritime domain. It would be recalled that in 2020, the Seas Research Group report revealed that cargo owners pay over $1.9 billion annually on security to ferry their goods to Nigeria and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea. It added that 106 piracy incidents was recorded in 2020, leading to kidnapping of 623 seafarers.

However, Gambo explained that with the removal of the tag, insurance premium to be paid by ships plying Nigerian sea lanes would become normal insurance paid by other countries which is less expensive.

Last line

The Federal Government should strive to strengthen the security architecture called Deep Blue project C4i coastal surveillance otherwise the amount spent on maritime security would be wasted.