Robbers Hold Iwobi Hostage, Steal £500k Worth Of Valuables

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has lost valuables worth around £500,000 after his home was burgled. According to Daily Sports, Iwobi was reportedly held at knifepoint by the attackers during the incident.

The hoodlums made away with wristwatches, jewellery, two iPhones and a MacBook laptop. Iwobi is believed to have had an estimated £200,000 in cash on him and that was also said to have been stolen.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the robbery. Iwobi played for Fulham last weekend as the Cottagers defeated Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League.