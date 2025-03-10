Robbers Gang-Rape Housewife, Steal Valuables In Kano

Share

The Kano State Police Command has launched an investigation into a home invasion and gang assault in Tatsan Yamma Village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The attack, which occurred around 6:00 am on Friday, involved five suspected robbers who stormed the residence of Muttaqa Malam, 50, and forcibly gained entry.

The assailants reportedly broke into the room of his wife, Hadiza Muttaqa, 27, tied her up with a USB cable, and gang-raped her before fleeing with valuables.

“Intelligence sources confirmed that a group of five unidentified hoodlums stormed the home of one Muttaqa Malam, 50, at approximately 6:00 a.m.”

the police said in a statement. Hadiza was later transported to Bichi General Hospital for urgent medical attention and treatment.

“Crime scene detectives were dispatched to collate evidence, just as local authorities have assured that a full-scale manhunt is underway to track down the fleeing perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as residents demand swift action from law enforcement agencies to curb the rising tide of crime,” the police said.

The Kano State Police Command has pledged to intensify efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens. As the investigation continues, authorities are appealing to the public for any credible information that could assist in tracking the suspects.

