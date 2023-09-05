Robbers Attack Three Communities In Ibadan

Some yet-to-be-identified armed robbery gang on Tuesday morning raided three communities in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

New Telegraph gathered that money, phones, jewellery, and other goods were among the things carted away by the burglars.

On the brand-new Ibadan/Oyo Motorway in the state’s Akinyele Local Government Area, the communities that are affected are Alaja, Seriki, and Ogogo.

The event occurred at three in the morning, according to our correspondent who visited the local areas.

One of the community leaders, Raji Kazeem, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said, “Yes, it was true. The armed robbers came in the mid the night and robbed some houses. That’s why you saw landlords and landladies discussing in different groups.”

As of press time, all efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, were not successful as he did not pick up his calls nor respond to the messages sent to his mobile number.

