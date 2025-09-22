Roaming: EmoSIM Delivers Affordable Global eSIM Across 190 Countries

EmoSIM, Nigeria’s first “out-bound” travel eSIM, has demonstrated its capacity to provide affordable and world-class mobile experience that allows Africans to access mobile networks in over 190 countries.

Developed in collaboration with Tata Communications, a world leader in digital infrastructure, EMOSIM Travel eSIM is tailored for the modern Nigerian traveler—whether for business, study, leisure, or diaspora engagement.

Speaking at the digital innovation media briefing held in Lagos recently, EmoSIM Chairman and Founder, Jimmy Eboma, said: “EmoSIM was created for travelers who need seamless connectivity anywhere in the world. Our mission is simple: one eSIM for every travel.

Our vision is to make global communication seamless, affordable, and swift.” Eboma underscored the company’s three core pillars; ease, convenience, and affordability, noting that activation takes only minutes directly from a user’s phone, with no paperwork required.

“The solution is as easy as scanning a QR code before travelling, which instantly activates the eSIM,” he said. Beyond ease of use, Eboma highlighted security as a key focus, saying: “Virtual SIMs cannot be transferred unless both the device and email are compromised.

Activation codes are sent only to the user’s email, and eSIM profiles can be deactivated and restored seamlessly in cases of phone theft. With EmoSIM, your identity remains secure, unlike with plastic SIMs, which anyone can use if stolen.”

EmoSIM is also known for its customer-first approach, with plans to extend its value beyond outbound eSIM services into MVNO operations, digitising connectivity and reshaping how Africans experience mobile communication both at home and abroad.

In just 3 months of its launch, EmoSIM has established physical presence across the SADC region, including. South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Eswatini, Lesotho, Angola, Malawi, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, demonstrating its rapid growth across Africa.