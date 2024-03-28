Roadworthiness: Lagos VIOs Impound 60 Vehicles

The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Services (VIOs) on Thursday impounded 50 vehicles that fell short of stipulated Vehicle roadworthiness standard.

The exercise is part of a concerted effort to ensure road safety and regulatory compliance in the transportation sector.

The operation, which resulted in the seizure of 50 unsafe commercial vehicles, focused on vehicles that failed to meet prescribed standards in terms of brakes systems, wipers, lights, shocks and tyres, as stipulated in the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The enforcement exercise took vehicle inspection officers (VIOs) to key locations including Costain, Ikorodu road, Ojuelegba, Yaba, Oyingbo, Ikeja, and Ojodu Berger axis of the state.

The Officers, while scrutinising commercial vehicles to ensure compliance with safety regulations, also enlightened the drivers on the danger in non-compliance, majority of which was the cause of road accidents.

Director, Vehicle Inspection Services of the VIS, Engr. Akin-George Fashola debunked misconceptions that VIO’s enforcement focus targets more private vehicles, explaining that roadworthiness compliance is no respecter of particular categories of vehicles. “It is expected to be implemented on all vehicles that ply Lagos roads”, he said.

As read in a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, some defiant commercial vehicle drivers resisted arrest, in the process of which they damaged patrol vans belonging to the VIS Command.

The Director maintained that such acts of defiance will not deter the state government from persisting in enforcement efforts until the prevalence of rickety vehicles is significantly reduced.

He then advised all vehicle owners to adopt voluntary compliance with Roadworthiness requirements for the safety of lives and property.

Engr. Fashola further reiterated that the VIS will continue to uphold its commitment to conducting fair and unbiased enforcement drives, urging all vehicle owners and operators to prioritise regular maintenance and adherence to roadworthiness standards to ensure the safety of all road users.