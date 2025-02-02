Roads Deserted as Police Begin Third Party Insurance Enforcement

Share

Most of the major roads in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, have been deserted as the police began strict enforcement of the third-party insurance scheme on Saturday.

Though its enforcement as directed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun had generated mixed reactions, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command had carried out engagements with stakeholders including the media, labour leaders and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW) as part of the sensitisation campaign.

Some groups had requested the commencement of the enforcement date scheduled to commence February 1 to be shifted to enable the police to carry out more enlightenment campaign.

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Sunny James had requested during the stakeholders meeting convened by the command that the enforcement date be postponed “until sufficient enlightenment had been undertaken.”

Addressing reporters after monitoring the compliance, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Baba Mohammed Azare said the exercise has been seamless adding that motorists in the state have complied accordingly.

“We are here to monitor the enforcement of the third-party insurance directed by the IGP.

“In Akwa Ibom State, we have a seamless exercise. The third-party insurance is the requirement of the law. You must have all your documents to ply Nigerian roads.”

He however directed motorists “to obtain their third-party insurance papers to avoid the impoundment of their vehicles,” adding that the enforcement exercise has commenced and is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, psc, has tasked personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

The CP warned officers against any misconduct that could tarnish the image of the Force, emphasizing that any personnel found wanting would face severe sanctions.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, vehicle owners in the state are urged to ensure their insurance documents are up to date.

The enforcement team consists of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the Officer in Charge of State Motorpol, and Divisional Traffic Officers (DTOs) within the metro.

The enforcement is part of a nationwide effort to ensure compliance with the third-party motor insurance policy, which is mandatory for all vehicles in Nigeria.

