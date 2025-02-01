Roads Deserted As Police Begin Third Party Insurance Enforcement In A’Ibom

Share

Most of the major roads in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State have been deserted as the police began strict enforcement of the third-party insurance scheme on Saturday.

Though its enforcement as directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun had generated mixed reactions, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command had carried out engagements with stakeholders including the media, labour leaders and members of the national union of road transport workers as part of the sensitization campaign.

Some groups had requested the commencement of the enforcement date scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 1 be shifted to enable the police to carry out more enlightenment campaigns.

The chairman of the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) Mr. Sunny James had requested during the stakeholders meeting convened by the command that the enforcement date be postponed “until sufficient enlightenment had been undertaken. ”

Addressing reporters after monitoring the compliance, Commissioner of Police, Mr Baba Mohammed Azare said the exercise has been seamless adding that motorists in the state have complied accordingly

“We are here to monitor the enforcement of the third-party insurance directed by the IGP.

“In Akwa Ibom State, we have a seamless exercise. Third-party insurance is a requirement of the law. You must have all your documents to ply Nigerian roads. ”

He however directed motorists “to obtain their third-party insurance papers to avoid the impoundment of their vehicles,” adding that the enforcement exercise has commenced and is currently ongoing.

Azare explained that the enforcement of the directive by the IGP became necessary to ensure that motor vehicles were road-worthy and in line with the laws of the country.

The commissioner of police who led the enforcement team to monitor the compliance said the exercise would continue until motorists complied adding that those without third-party insurance would have their vehicles impounded.

Share

Please follow and like us: