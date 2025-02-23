Roads: Delta’ll Sustain Partnership With FG, Says Oborevwori

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has made bold to say the Big Heart State will continue to sustain its willingness to partner with the Federal Government for its overall socio-economic development.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the reconstructed 9.6km Abraka – Oben road, and the reconstruction flag-off of the failed portions of Abraka – Agbor road (Phase 1) at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, said his philosophy remains that ‘when the Federal Government succeeds, it will dovetail in the success of the subnational governments.’

He commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the initiative to reconstruct the all important access road from Abraka to Oben and called for the completion of the road to Benin.

The Govermor, represented by his Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Reuben Izeze, said his administration remained irrevocably committed to President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government for the transformation of the state.

He said: “We believe in the success of the Federal Government because of the nature of our constitution and its operations, the success of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government will naturally translate to the success of the states as well.

