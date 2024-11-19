Roads As Death Traps In Satellite Towns

Share

Across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), there are several satellite towns. Under the Abuja Municipal Area Council, there are places like Karu, Jukwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Angwamada abd Gidan mangoro.

In Bwari Area Council, you have places such as Bwari, Kubwa, Duste, Mpape and Ushafa. Many of these satellite towns are densely populated, but one thing that is very common with all of the hem is poor and over stretched infrastructure.

In many places, access roads are nothing less than death traps. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the last time some of the satellite towns got some relief, following little intervention from the FCTA, through the Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD), was in 2017.

In what looks like a ” save our souls ( SOS) message to the Minister of he FCT, Nyesom Wike, the residents have accused the government of concentrating all its efforts at the city centre and abandoning the satellite towns completely.

According to them, it was inhuman to be investing more public funds in developing office environment, while the home stead remains in shambles. Their argument is that about 80 percent of civil servants and other people whose offices and businesses are located at the city centre, live at the satellite towns.

A senior media practitioner, Benson Ogar, who lives in Angwamada -Gidan mangoro resettlement site, decried the terrible situation that people are usually subjected to in the area, during the rainy season.

He said that all the access roads leading to the site mapped out for resettlement by the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) over 15 years ago have remained a source of concern and worry to the people.

Ogar noted that any day it rains, residents in the area will not drive their cars to work, and those who do not want the risk associated with flooding will also stay indoors.

According to him, the access roads connecting the vast resettlement site from the Orozo express way, is less than 10 kilometres, and yet has remained in bad shape.

He further disclosed that while several appeals have been made to the FCT Minister, FCDA and STDD for intervention, without any positive response, residents are surviving through little communal efforts.

FCTA workers

Inside Abuja learnt that many FCTA workers who got land allocation and had managed to build homes there, were forced to abandon them, due to the stress of bad roads.

Investigations have revealed that the cost of fixing cars spoilt due to the bad condition of the roads, had brought untold hardships on the people, forcing them to relocate to different places. It was also learnt that criminals of different categories were always taking advantage of the bad roads to waylay residents.

Revenue loses

Engr. Gabriel Nweze, who said he lives in one of the mass housing estates in Kurudu, a semi urban settlement in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) said that government is not just punishing residents of satellite towns with bad roads, but also loosing revenues.

Nweze noted that apart from the two lane major road that leads to Kurudu from Nyanya, every other inward roads in the community have remained an eye sore for many years.

This resident, noted that there are several government land already allocated in the area, but allottees have not deemed it wise to commence development, because of lack of good roads.

He said that AMAC and other government agencies would have taken advantage of the large population of people at many of these satellite towns to improve their revenue generation, had basic infrastructure like road been provided.

Moribund STDD

Some residents of these satellite towns have also called on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to immediately dissolve the Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD) or completely overhaul its management.

They said, that the Department with its headquarters located in Karshi, is only existing on paper, as it has fulfilled its mandate of monitoring and ensuring rapid development of the satellite towns. Inside Abuja findings showed that STDD that is usually managed by a ‘ Coordinator’ has been without a head for sometime now.

Residents said their call for the dissolution of STDD is based on the fact that it has not lived up to its responsibilities. According to them, such a strategic government office cannot continue to exist in limbo, while tax payers money is being wasted in maintaining it.

Share

Please follow and like us: