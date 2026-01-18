A group, Club Seventies Epe, has lamented a recent devastating truck accident that claimed several innocent lives along Hospital Road in Epe, Lagos.

In a joint statement issued yesterday by the President, Mr. Yusuf Yunus, and the Secretary, Mr. Taoheed Sikiru, the club expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with families affected by the tragedy.

It described the incident as a painful reminder of life’s fragility and the dire consequences of systemic road safety failures.

Yunus said the club was heartbroken by the loss of worshippers who had set out from their homes in faith and hope, only to meet a cruel and untimely end.

He said: “This tragedy has plunged many families into indescribable pain, shattered dreams, and irreversible loss.

“Lives were cut short in a moment of horror and confusion, leaving behind a silence that is both deafening and unbearable.”

The accident, he noted, has cast a dark pall over the entire Epe community, uniting residents in grief and collective mourning.

“At this most painful and solemn hour, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families whose worlds have been forever altered.

“No words can adequately measure the depth of your pain or heal wounds so suddenly inflicted. “But you are not alone. We grieve with you. We stand with you,” he said.

Club Seventies Epe emphasised that the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to governments and road safety authorities at all levels, warning that continued neglect, carelessness, and weak enforcement could lead to further needless loss of lives.

The club, therefore, called on the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government, and relevant Local Government Authorities to take immediate and decisive steps to improve road management, traffic control, and public safety in Epe and its surrounding areas.

Specifically, the group urged the Lagos State Government to create and enforce clearly designated routes for trucks and articulated vehicles, noting that unregulated access by heavy-duty vehicles poses a constant danger to pedestrians and motorists.

It also appealed to the Local Government authorities to strengthen monitoring and strictly restrict heavy trucks to approved access roads to safeguard lives, property, and public peace.

“As a community, we must draw strength from our unity, honour the sacred memories of the departed, and commit ourselves to ensuring that such a tragic and avoidable disaster never occurs again,” the statement concluded.