Road to renewed Hope

Following the confirmation of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, August 7, 2023, transition from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to the new era of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been completed. The newly confirmed ministers will be sworn in and will be expected to manage the business of government and spearhead initiatives aimed at delivering on campaign promises in line with provisions of the APC manifesto and President Asiwaju Tinubu’s Action Plan for a Better Nigeria – Renewed Hope 2023.

The big question is whether APC, as a party has grown such that elected and appointed leaders produced by the party are faithful to the commitment to serve Nigerians. Are elected and appointed representatives going to demonstrate knowledge in terms of discharging their responsibilities? How deep is their knowledge and does it come with recommended solutions to the numerous challenges facing the country? Do they (elected and appointed representatives) even have the confidence to apply the recommended solutions? Most times, these are issues that are assumed defending on who are considering them. Without belabouring the issues, both as party members and as Nigerians, we need to be creative in engaging these issues with the firm belief and confidence that the young government of President Asiwaju Tinubu will succeed in resolving most of Nigeria’s challenges.

As a democratically elected government, it is our hope that President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government will be responsive and will broaden the scope of citizens’ engagement at all levels and therefore accordingly produces processes of wider participation of organised groups in the business of policy design and implementation in the country. Given that democracy is founded on the logic that political parties should have manifestos, which should highlight ideological orientations and commitments of leaders and members, will APC under the leadership of President Asiwaju Tinubu begin to move closer to its founding vision of emerging as a progressive party with the capacity to regulate the conduct of elected and appointed representatives? Or will the vision of being a progressive party remained only in the name of the party? To what extent, for instance, will elect and appointed representatives produced by the APC, at all levels, initiate policies and programmes based on provisions of the manifesto? How many elected and appointed representatives actually gone through the party manifesto and the Action Plan for a Better Nigeria – Renewed Hope 2023? How many of them are actually able to develop perspectives, which will highlight policy choices in line with provisions of the APC’s campaign promises? The inability to answer these questions positively will suggest the strong likelihood of President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government collapsing to business-as-usual mode not long after it assumed office and with that reducing the business of managing government to propaganda aimed at mobilising support for 2027 re-election. Once that is the case, every member and leader of the APC will be compelled to only demonstrate agreement with decisions taken by the government and especially by President Asiwaju Tinubu. Once that is the case, sycophancy will take over and a new transition mode for 2027 will commence even before the young government of Asiwaju Tinubu settles down.

What is it that can be done to ensure that truly President Asiwaju Tinubu’s led APC Federal Government succeeds in emerging as a strongly responsive and representative government? For APC to emerge as a truly progressive party beyond bearing the name, President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government must be dynamic, action oriented and therefore competently able to improve on the quality of lives of Nigerians. What this requires at these early stages in the life of the administration is that the government must be able to set clearly define targets, which must be achieved within the next four years. For instance, the government should define annual targets for all sectors and each mandate ministry led by the newly confirmed ministers should be given the responsibility to achieve.