Road To Healing Streams Broadcast Ignites Global Anticipation Ahead Of 16th Live Healing Services

The world’s largest healing crusade, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Chris Oyakhilome, returns for its 16th edition next weekend, from March 13–15 at 2:00 PM (GMT+1) daily.

In the lead-up to this highly anticipated global event, preparations have intensified through the premier of Road to Healing Streams Live Healing Services 16, a special daily broadcast showcasing the extraordinary mobilization efforts and early testimonies emerging across nations.

Airing daily on www.healingstreams.tv at 12:00 noon and 4:00 PM (GMT+1), and 7:00PM (EST) until March 13, the Road to Healing Streams program chronicles the activities of ministries, churches, organizations, and individuals worldwide as they prepare their communities for the Live Healing Services.

The broadcast captures healing crusades, outreaches, evangelism drives, strategic prayer initiatives, and inspiring testimonies already unfolding as faith rises globally.

Since its commencement, every edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services has been hallmarked by phenomenal testimonies and extraordinary manifestations of God’s healing power.

Participants have reported recoveries from life-threatening illnesses, restoration of sight, speech, hearing, and mobility, as well as remarkable turnarounds in personal and financial circumstances.

These testimonies from across continents continue to fuel faith and expectations for the upcoming edition.

Speaking about the edition during the just concluded Global Day of Fasting and Prayer, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome declared with faith and certainty:

“Come 13th to 15th, we are going to be praying for the sick around the world, and many millions will be healed by the power of the Holy Ghost in every nation. His Name still has power.

He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Get ready for it!” Not only will the sick be healed, there will be amazing blessings, and you will know there has been a difference in your life.

Many of you are carrying secret burdens—things you’ve never shared or have lived with so long but deeply desire to be healed of.

This March, set a time for your healing. Set a time for your miracle. Anything is possible! I am excited for you and praying that God’s mercy and grace be extended toward you in abundance. That’s why this news of this program is coming to you, because He has you in mind.”

Preparations are currently in high gear around the world. Millions are actively involved in healing crusades and outreaches, distributing copies of Healing to the Nations Magazine as instruments of faith and hope.

Daily, countless healing centers and language interpretation hubs are being established to ensure that individuals from every background can access the free-flowing healing power of God during the Live Healing Services seamlessly.

Simultaneously, round-the-clock intercessory prayers are ongoing across nations.

Among the powerful testimonies shared from previous editions is that of Lester from Nicaragua, who was diagnosed with throat cancer and left unable to breathe or eat without assistance.

After months of hospitalization and unsuccessful treatments, he connected to the Healing Streams Live Healing Services from his hospital bed. As Pastor Chris prayed for the sick connected to the program, he declared his faith and believed with all his heart that he was healed.

Scheduled for surgery the following day, medical examinations revealed no trace of cancer, to the absolute shock of his doctors and medical personnel familiar with his case in the hospital. Today, he testifies completely healthy and cancer-free.

In Mongolia, Amgalanzaya suffered a stroke that left her partially paralyzed and later developed diabetes mellitus. Dependent on assistance for daily living, she joined the Live Healing Services in faith, hoping for a miracle.

She recounts experiencing renewed strength as Pastor Chris prayed for the sick and awaking the next morning, able to stand, walk, and move independently for the first time in years.

These testimonies, spanning Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Fiji, China, India, United Kingdom and more, underscore the global reach and impact of the program, heightening anticipation for the glorious manifestations of divine healing and blessing expected in the upcoming edition.

The Road to Healing Streams broadcast is not merely a preview of the wonders and miracles to come but a powerful faith-building platform designed to prepare hearts and communities for divine restoration.

Viewers worldwide are encouraged to tune in daily and participate actively as the countup to March 13 continues.

The Live Healing Services will be streamed globally via Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld Networks, and select terrestrial television and radio stations across the globe.

Registration is free and open to all at healingstreams.org. Make it a date with God.

For further information:

Email: info@healingstreams.tv

Call Centers:

South Africa: +27 79 967 5852

Nigeria: +234 (1) 888 5066

USA: +1 832 724 9390

Canada: +1 289 622 1634

UK: +44 (0) 333 188 0710

Asia: +91 96500 96633

India: +91 77949 93762