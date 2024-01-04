Road to AFCON

Egypt’s Koka Misses Tourney Due to Injury

Egypt’s midfielder Ahmed Nabil “Koka,” who plays for Ahly, will miss the 2023 African Cup of Nations finals due to a foot injury, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced yesterday. Koka sustained a ligament injury in his foot after the Club World Cup in December 2023, where he helped his team secure a third-place finish.

Injury-Hit Mali Name Two Debutants in Squad

Injury-hit Mali have named uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore and Lorient striker Sirine Doucoure in their squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals. Traore, who joined Wolves from Metz in France last year after an initial loan spell, has previously played for Mali at junior level, including winning the African Under-20 championship in 2019.

Sarr Passed Fit to Join Senegal

Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr has been passed fit to compete for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations despite the hamstring scare that forced him off against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. Sarr was named in Senegal’s squad last week, but his participation in the tournament was left in doubt when he was substituted in tears half an hour into Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Cherries, having opened the scoring. The 21-year-old, who has signed a new contract with the club until 2030 – was assessed at Hotspur Way on Tuesday, passed fit to play in the tournament, and was on Wednesday morning travelling to the Ivory Coast to join the Senegal squad.