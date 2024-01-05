Road To AFCON

Guinea Can Win the Title, Says Facinet Conté

At 18, Facinet Conté, would be taking part in his first Africa Cup of Nations and he is already looking forward to leading his country, Guinea to the title.

Speaking during an official interview with the official website of the Guinean Football Federation, the Bastia of France forward said he really want to help his country to win the 2023 AFCON.

“I want to help the team move forward and why not win the cup,” he said.

Traore to Join Burkina Faso in Bouaké

The Burkinabè Football Federation has announced that their captain, Bertrand Traoré, will join the team in Bouaké, Cote d’Ivoire, where the team will be playing their games at the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations.

The Aston Villa of England star will not be part of the team’s preparations in Dubai after sustaining injury in his country’s last international game.