Road To 10th Afrima: Francophone Stakeholders Celebrate Afrima

Abidjan holds parley as Cote d’Ivoire declares hosting ambition.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, came alive with music, culture and robust conversations as Francophone stakeholders gathered to celebrate the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) at the Road to the 10th Edition Media and Stakeholders’ Parley, following the first Road to 10th AFRIMA engagement held last month in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Abidjan parley, the second stop on the global build-up to the landmark 10th edition, sent a clear message that the city is ready to host a future edition of Africa’s global music awards.

The high-level engagement drew strong participation from government officials, culture industry leaders, artistes and media representatives, underlining Abidjan’s ambition to become a key hub for AFRIMA activities in Francophone Africa.

Serge Akpatou, Deputy Director General of the Ivorian Bureau of Copyright (BURIDA), said, “AFRIMA adds real value to Africa’s creative ecosystem. It promotes our artistes, strengthens intellectual property awareness and connects us to the rest of the world.

Abidjan has the capacity and the cultural depth to host a future edition, and we sincerely hope that opportunity will come.” In the same vein, Mr. Hein Sie, the Representative of the Minister of Culture and Francophonie, described AFRIMA as a powerful instrument of cultural diplomacy and economic growth.

“Events like AFRIMA are important for our continental visibility,” he said. “They celebrate African excellence, create opportunities for our creatives, and reinforce our identity.

Cote d’Ivoire is proud of its artistes who have done us proud on a massive platform like AFRIMA, and we are ready to support initiatives that position our country as a creative force.”

Leading the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA at the parley were Associate Producer, Victoria Nkong, and International Jury Member, Messie Mboukou.

They were joined by Ivorian winners of the 9th AFRIMA notably Didi B (Best African Lyricist/ Rapper), Milo (Best Male African Inspirational Music), Morijah (Best Female African Inspirational Music), Team Paiya (Best African Duo, Group, or Band) as well as Axel Merryl (Best African Contemporary) from Republic of Benin, and DJ Moh Green (Best African DJ) from Algeria.