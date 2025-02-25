Road Safety: World Bank, Partners Mobilise $6bn For Nigeria, Others

Share

As countries in low and middle income countries struggle with road infrastructure, the World Bank has said safety financing on roads faces a critical shortfall, hindering progress toward halving global road traffic fatalities and injuries by 2030.

The global lender, which declared that between 2018 and 2024, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) worked closely with governments to mobilise over $6 billion in road safety financing in LMICs, resulting in significant reductions in road deaths and injuries, pointed out that these investments enhanced road infrastructure, reduced crash risks, and implemented innovative safety technologies.

According to the World Bank, “each year, road crashes claim an estimated 1.19 million lives, leave countless others with permanent disabilities, and impose significant economic costs.

“Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) bear a disproportionate burden, ac – counting for 92 per cent of global fatalities despite having approximately 60 per cent of the world’s vehicles and just 10 per cent of the world’s paved interurban roads.

The alarming gap underscores the urgent need for action to address this global public health and economic crisis.” This was the focus of a recent meeting of the Multilateral Development Banks’ (MDB) Road Safety Working Group in Marrakech, Morocco, at the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety.

Discussions highlighted the urgent need for large-scale road safety investments to achieve transformative, long-term impacts, particularly in LMICs.

MDBs called for stronger collaboration among national governments, private partners, and the international donor community to bridge the funding gap and advance road safety initiatives worldwide.

Results- and policy-based lending, together with sustain – able bonds and loans, are pivotal tools for unlocking new financing and ensuring that road safety policies and projects deliver measurable benefits for all road users.

These mechanisms align with global efforts to achieve the United Nations’ goal of halving road traffic fatalities by 2030.

The bank said traditional funding mechanisms were proving inadequate to meet the challenges posed by the global road safety crisis, as noted in a recent report, Financing Road Safety: Catalysing the Sustainable Finance Market to Bridge the Gap, produced jointly by several global institutions.

This report highlights new and emerging instruments that can mobilize private capital to fund essential road safety improvements.

“With growing demand for roads and urban transport investments, MDBs estimate that their road safety financing could reach $10 billion over the next decade.

Strengthening road safety requires a shared commitment, with national governments playing a central role in prioritising investments within their transport, law enforcement, and health sectors.

“Sustainable finance can support and complement domestic efforts—ensuring that road safety remains a strategic priority within national infrastructure planning,” the World Bank added.

The World Bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure, Guangzhe Chen, highlights the World Bank’s Global Road Safety Facility (GRSF) as a key driver of the recent increase in the World Bank’s road safety investments.

From 2018 to 2023, GRSFsupported projects helped 65 million people gain access to safer roads, saving thousands of lives in the process.

“Investing in road safety is a top priority for us,” says Chen, emphasising interventions such as road rehabilitation, crash barriers, vehicle safety standards, improved enforcement, and faster emergency response.

“Despite progress, road crashes remain a major public health crisis, and scaling up financing is crucial to save more lives. Expanding investment in road safety projects—including through sustainable bonds, blended finance, and other mechanisms to leverage private capital—is one way we can meet this urgent and growing need,” Chen added.

