The Lagos State Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to install 3,000 electronic police (e-police) and speed limit cameras across the metropolis.

This initiative aims to bolster traffic law enforcement and improve road safety for all road users.

Akin-George Fashola, Director of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), announced the development during the “Lagos Transport Trends and Perspectives” radio program on Traffic Radio 96.1 FM on Tuesday.

He said that speed limit cameras have already been deployed at key locations, including Alapere-Ogudu Road, where speed limits are set at 80 km/h inbound Alausa and 60 km/h inbound Iyana Oworo.

Additionally, cameras have been installed along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, enforcing a 60 km/h speed limit.

The e-police cameras are operational at Allen Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road in Ikeja, monitoring violations such as red-light running and other traffic infractions.

Motorists are advised to heed warning signs placed at these locations to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Offenders caught exceeding speed limits face a ₦50,000 fine.

Those who believe they were wrongly fined can contest the penalty by providing supporting evidence.

Fashola emphasized that no exemptions exist for commercial vehicles, noting that an average of 50 commercial buses are apprehended daily for various traffic offenses.

To simplify vehicle registration and inspection processes, the Lagos State Government has introduced an online roadworthiness recertification system for existing vehicle owners.

This initiative enables vehicle owners to renew their roadworthiness certificates online without visiting a VIS office.

Additionally, the VIS now offers an auto-verification service for individuals purchasing used vehicles, providing a comprehensive history to aid informed decisions.

Residents are encouraged to visit the VIS website or any of the 45 VIS centers across the state for more information and assistance.

