Road Safety: Dangote Cement Leads Ember Month Awareness

…empowers drivers, riders with life-saving kits

Dangote Cement Ibese Plant in Ogun State at the weekend intensified its Road safety campaign with a robust sensitisation programme for commercial drivers and motorcycle riders, emphasizing on the dangers of speeding and the life-saving importance of understanding a truck’s blind spots when driving or riding.

The event, held at the bustling Ilaro Motor Park, attracted hundreds of drivers and commercial motorcyclists from Ilaro and neighboring communities. The campaign aims to curb preventable crashes by promoting responsible driving and riding habits as vehicular traffic surges towards the yearend.

The safety awareness campaign also saw the cement company distributing some safety kits to the commercial motorcyclists. Items such as helmets, reflective jackets as well as safety goggles were freely gifted the excited riders.

Addressing the drivers and riders at Ilaro motor park, Assistant Corps Commander, Sulaiman Kolawole Oluwadumiye, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), warned that excessive speed remains a leading cause of fatal crashes.

“Speed is sweet—the engine sounds powerful, the road looks open, and you feel in control. But the same speed that feels good for one minute can destroy a family in another second,” Oluwadumiye cautioned.

“The road has no respect for confidence or experience. There is no medal for the fastest driver and rider, only sorrow for the careless one.” He explained that speeding reduces a rider’s ability to spot danger and brake effectively, noting that articulated trucks pose even greater risks when control is lost. Oluwadunmiye also educated participants on blind spots—the hidden areas around trucks where neither the driver’s eyes nor mirrors can see.

“Most crashes involving motorcycles and trucks happen because riders unknowingly enter these danger zones,” he said, recounting a recent fatal crash caused by a rider overtaking on the wrong side and disappearing into a truck’s blind spot.