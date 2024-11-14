New Telegraph

November 14, 2024
Road Project: Nnewi Residents Lament, Count Losses

Thousands of property, shops, billboards, motor parks and other businesses along Owerri Road Nnewi, Anambra State, were on Tuesday demolished to give way for a road dualisation project.

It was gathered that the project would start from Agulu through Nnewi to Onitsha-Owerri Road. Some of the property and shop owners were counting their losses, lamenting that enough time was not given to them to relocate to areas not affected.

When New Telegraph visited Owerri Road, people were busy gathering the remains of their property and an earth mover was busy demolishing anything standing along the marked areas.

Some of the shops and houses were seen with the marks, “move 40 meters, 30 meters, 6 meters, 20 meters inside,” and so on.

