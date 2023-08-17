Road Not Taken And Its Socio-economic Dislocations

The story of fuel subsidy did not start recently. It was a long story that has been with Nigeria sine the General Ibrahim Babangida government. The so-called fuel subsidy was the economic cost of adoption of the Structural Adjustment Programme that became the economic policy of General Babangida government in 1986.

General Babangida had upon the takeover of power from General Buhari in 1985 unfurled the twin-pillar of economic liberalization and political transition programme that purposed to have a new constitutional framework and praxis of breaking from the beleaguered past of turbulent politics of the first and second republics. The two policies (economic and political reconstructions) were related and impacted on each other.

But it was the economic reconstruction that totally changed Nigeria from its pristine feudal autocracy to lawless kleptocracy. So, in a way it was the economy that controlled the political development. And this goes to show that there is some truth in the Marxist theory of dialectical materialism that the economic base of the society controls every other socio-political structure based on it.

The economic and political experiments started with the constitution of two fundamental studies, namely; the economic committee headed by Prof OjetunjeAboyade and assisted by ministers such as Kalu Idika Kalu, Chu Okongwu and others. The political think-tank was headed by Professors Omo Omoruyi, Eme Awa and AD Yahaya. The economic team recommended the taking of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan facility to reflate the economy that was clearly in the doldrums having been run aground since the Shagari and Buhari governments (1979-1985).

However, the groundswell of public opinion was against its acceptance and General Babangida agreed with that uninformed public opinion as he was more concerned with maintaining his regime’s toga of populism. He promised “home-grown” economic policy and that was the structural Adjustment Programme that accepted the IMF conditionalities sans the financial facility.

The major policy bedrock of the IMF conditionalities was the devaluation of the Naira and the liberalization of international trade. The first arm of the policy which was the devaluation of the Naira was implemented despite ‘opponents’ argument that such measure will dislocate the socio-economic structure of Nigeria because of its mono-tradable product that is crude oil which sells at international price index whether Nigeria’s Naira value is high or low.

The second arm was the liberalization of international trade that threw Nigeria open to competition by products of the world. The devaluation of the Naira made oversea goods highly expensive given the relative strength of the US Dollars to the Naira.

So, the Naira that traded with the US Dollars at 82 kobo fell to over N2.00 at the start of SAP and between 1986 and 1989 the inflation induced by the exchange rate made prices of foreign good and some domestic manufactured good volatile on daily basis as the value of Naira to the US Dollars dictated the prices of goods. That period was hellish for Nigerian poor. The major fallout was the economic protest anchored on 1989 SAP riots organized by Nigerian University Students starting from University of Benin.

As this economic turmoil was quaking Nigerian socio-economic fabric, the government purported to design and implement economic palliatives especially in the energy sector where it purported to subsidize the petroleum products since the importation of such products was seriously distorted by the US Dollar exchange rate to the Naira.

As at that time the four petroleum refineries were near moribund and turnaround maintenance became avenue for corrupt enrichment of government officials and their cronies. But the worst fallout of the economic policy was the socio- economic dislocations induced in the political economy. And that was the decay of social and economic infrastructure such as the education, health, electric power, roads, railway and even telephony.

Under colonial rule, Britain, even though did not fund mass and robust public education and health system nevertheless allowed skeletal services by establishing few public schools (Kings and Queens College, Lagos, Barewa College, Government College, Ibadan, Government College, Umuahia and Katsina College and few health facilities especially dispensaries). What Britain lacked in establishing these social services in education and health, it more than compensated in the provisions of socio-economic structures such as the railways and connecting roads to facilitate economic and commercial activities in the distribution of goods and services especially international trade.

Telephony and telegraph were efficient just as air and seaports were established in Lagos, Kano, Portharcourt, Enugu and other principal cities. Under military rule, the railways were dead, the roads collapsed, and the Seaports were rendered moribund apart from Lagos seaport while air transport has been elevated to an elitist service. Until President Obasanjo, telephony was dead while education and health services have been privatized to render them the exclusive preserve of the rulers and their coterie of ‘bigmen’.

Public school and health systems are like stagnant pool reserved for those whose sense of revulsion has been overcome by their hunger for these essential services. Meanwhile, the rulers and their families take their family members out of Nigeria to access the best educational and health services in USA, Britain, Germany, India and other developed countries.

The poor are condemned to die in the ‘mere consulting clinics’ and their children educated in ramshackle school system that leave the products worse than their original state of ignorance. Against the backdrop of these socio-economic dislocations in Nigeria, the government claims that it is implementing social and economic palliatives. And that palliatives consist of N500 billion to be shared to some millions of households at N8000 per household.

Meanwhile, it is also proposed that about N40 billion and another N70 billion will be shared to the 469 National Assembly members to buy motor vehicles and for their upkeep and another N2million each for holidaying. The idiocy of this kind of governmental action is writ large for the world to appreciate the genesis, reason and rationality of the impoverishment of over 130 million Nigerians.

All the palliatives or poverty alleviation measures that were implemented from President Obasanjo to the present Tinubu debacle have not yielded any solution to Nigeria’s socio-economic dislocations. But Nigeria would have been heaven-on-earth if the rulers have expended a modicum of intellectual perspicacity in the management of Nigeria’s affairs.

Just imagine if General Gowon instead of his jamborees had designed robust railway system to link his 12 state capitals and built surface and underground rail system that he enjoyed in London while being a military student. So, instead of the interlocking bridges in Lagos the metroline would have been constructed to ease mass transport difficulties. And instead of taking over missionaries schools, the Gowon military government and his 12 states should have encouraged not-for-profit private school managers with subventions to maintain their excellent system and key in with robust public school system.

If the schools and health systems and mass transport system (rail and road network system are functional the socio-economic dislocations we are saddled with now would not have been so pronounced to cause the present impoverishment and hardship because these efficient social services would have cushioned the effects of the socio-economic dislocations caused by the fuel subsidy removal. Last week, Okonjo-Iweala visited Aso Rock perhaps to discuss matters of interest to both her organisation and Nigeria.

But the greatest gift, information or advice Madam Okonjo-Iweala can give to Mr. Tinubu or proffer on the parlous state of Nigeria is to gift to him her books, especially ‘Reforming the Unreformable’ which was one of the books she authored as reviews of her tour de force as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the state and also to advise that no reforms (political and economic) and/or palliatives (socio-political and economic) can heal Nigeria’s diseases as she concluded in that book.

So, she should advise President Tinubu that no reforms can save Nigeria except Nigeria embraces a sincere full scale creative destruction and reconstruction of Nigeria’s state kleptocratic structure and constitutional framework. That’s the only workable remedy as attested to by Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after fruitlessly applying all the IMF panaceas under Presidents Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.