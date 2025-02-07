Road Maintenance: FG Promises Best Outcome for Nigerians

Share

The Minister of State for Works, and the Minister superintending FERMA, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq., has disclosed that Nigerians will be given the best in road maintenance and safety across Federal roads network.

He made this statement during a familiarisation tour to Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) headquarters.

He said Nigerians deserved the best experience in pleasurable ride and security from all forms of danger when using the road. Goronyo, however, bemoaned the poor budgetary allocation for road maintenance in the country as factor militating against the realisation of this dream.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has given priority to infrastructure especially road infrastructure but poor budgetary provision occasioned by competing needs from all sectors and the state of the economy has made things difficult.

The Minister, who was in company of the Per manent Secretary, Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso, visited FERMA proposed corporate headquarters of the agency on the Abuja Airport Road.

Share

Please follow and like us: