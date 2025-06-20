Share

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has applauded Governor Alex Otti for his non discriminatory policy on road infrastructure, in which federal and State roads in Abia State are reconstructed simultaneously without compromising quality.

Umahi, who sneaked to Abia State unannounced, visited Governor Otti after inspecting some ongoing federal roads in Abia State, which Mr. President would be commissioning later in the year appealed to Governors to partner the federal government in carrying out various projects in their States, not minding party differences.

He told the Governor, “I didn’t want to tell you; you didn’t know I was coming, but I’m here principally to secretly look at some of our projects in Abia State that we want to commission by December, and also look at some of the great projects you are doing that the President will commission when he visits Abia State, so that I’ll be able to report properly to him.

“And I’ve gone around on my own. I didn’t ask anybody to join me, and I want to say that, I’m very, very proud of what you are doing for Abia people. I’m really proud.

Not only the quantum of projects you have completed, but the quality also, especially, the Port-Harcourt Road. It’s mind-blowing that, that place could be recovered. And, I think it’s only a heart of yours that can recover that place the way it is.

“I commend you very highly, and it’s only Mr. President, the man of infrastructure, that will be qualified to commission that project.. I want to also thank you for some of the interventions on our Federal Roads.”

He also appreciated Governor Otti for the encouragement given to the construction of two sections of Port Harcourt to Enugu Expressway, adding, that, before Governor Otti came on board, it was difficult for the contractor to freely work and pleaded with the Governor to intervene look on the other carriageway.

Umahi acknowledged the long standing relationship between President Tinubu and Governor Otti and urged the entire South East to support him for his many projects in the zone, irrespective of party affiliation.

Responding, Governor Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government in delivering key infrastructural projects that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

He assured that the State would continue to partner the Federal Government for its support to Abia.

“I want to reassure you that we’ll work with the Federal Government and ensure that we work together and collaboratively for the benefit of our people.

“When those roads are done, the credit goes to the government, whether it is the one at the centre or the one at the State, it is the same Government. And then, the beneficiaries are the people”, Gov Otti stated.

Governor Otti recounted his encounter with President Bola Tinubu when he sought the President’s approval to fix some federal roads in Abia that were in bad condition, including the Port Harcourt Road, Aba; Ohafia-Arochukwu Road and the Onuimo-Umuahia road, among others.

He used the opportunity to explain why the commissioning of the completed Port Harcourt Road was rescheduled, assuring that a new date would soon be secured, and said that he would oblige the Minister’s request of looking into the other carriageway of the Enugu – Port Harcourt express way which is yet to be fixed.

“I am happy that you have gone round. We were ready to commission the Port Harcourt road and a few other projects by the 23rd of last month. But somehow, the President had to go to the Vatican for the inauguration of the new Pope. And we had to put it off.

“And, we have a few more roads that will be ready for him to commission in addition to Port Harcourt Road. I’m also in touch with the President’s office to get his availability so that he can come and commission the road and also speak to our people,” Otti said.

