Road Infrastructure: Tinubu, PDP Laud Okpebholo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has heaped praise on the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for his giant strides in road infrastructure, particularly on the ongoing construction of the first flyover in the state.

President Tinubu, who spoke on Monday, described this feat as monumental and essential to minimising urban traffic and enhancing the Edo State transport system.

He lauded Governor Okpehbolo’s foresight in starting the one-kilometre flyover project at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba Okha Local Government, stating that the completion of the project would enhance vehicular movement and transform the urban fabric of Benin City.

Tinubu expressed that Okpebholo’s early performance in office is an affirmation that the Governor has set a new standard for governance in the state.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, noted that Okpebholo’s strong approach to Construction, particularly roads and bridges, falls within the purview of the All Progressive Congress (APC) mantra.

“This is a 24-span structure, each span measuring 20 metres, amounting to a one-kilometre bridge. The quality and pace of work are impressive. Edo is witnessing a first, and I believe more of such projects should follow in Benin City to address the heavy traffic,” Umahi said on behalf of the President.

He compared the pace of ongoing state projects with some federal contracts, bemoaning that contractors often show greater efficiency when working with state governors than the federal government.

He vowed to implement stricter measures that will guarantee accountability and high standards at the federal level, to ensure timely delivery and value for money.

“I commend Governor Okpebholo for insisting on concrete technology. Roads built with reinforced concrete last 50 to 100 years, saving scarce resources. Nigeria cannot continue to spend on recurring reconstruction. We must invest in durability,” Umahi noted.

Umahi said that the Governor is a “man of courage, destiny and vision,” who has demonstrated visible intervention in transforming the federal road corridors in Edo State, that such signifies his political will and strong commitment to improve the welfare of the people.

An elated Governor Okpebholo expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his prompt support of Edo State, admitting that Tinubu’s support was a significant factor behind his early achievements.

“We are succeeding because of the President’s backing. His DNA of progressive leadership flows in us. I cannot sleep without thinking of what to do for my people. We will continue to embark on projects that directly improve the lives of Edo people,” the governor noted.

He noted that Edo’s infrastructure had faced years of neglect, with many dilapidated roads washed away and a weak institution. He vowed to continue with renewed focus and zeal, bringing teams with knowledge and dedication to restore the pride of Edo State.

In a show of bipartisanship, Segun Sowunmi, People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, also praised the governor’s performance, stating that transformative governance transcends party lines.

“When Edo people are happy, Nigerians are happy. Development must proceed state by state to truly reform the country,” he said.