Road Infrastructure: Katsina Gov Dikko Visits Minister Umahi

In a move aimed at improving road infrastructure in Katsina State, Governor Dikko Umar Radda on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, at his office in Abuja.

The visit, according to a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, focused on enhancing collaboration between the federal and Katsina State governments on ongoing and proposed road projects.

Orji explained that the meeting, held behind closed doors, was not unconnected with the current condition of federal roads in Katsina State and the state government’s push to attract more federal attention to its infrastructure needs.

“The Minister of Works, Sen. Nweze David Umahi, CON, received the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, in a courtesy visit alongside some of his stakeholders at the Minister’s office, Federal Ministry of Works, Mabushi, Abuja, on October 8, 2025,” the statement read in part.

While details of the discussion were not disclosed, Orji stated that the meeting aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes equitable road development across all regions and states of the federation.

He noted that under the current administration, both federal and sub-national governments have enjoyed increased collaboration in the ongoing nationwide road infrastructure renewal drive.

“Katsina State, located in the North-West, is blessed with vast land, population, and abundant human and natural resources. With agriculture and livestock rearing forming the backbone of its economy, Governor Radda understands the importance of quality road infrastructure in driving economic sustainability,” the statement added.

Orji emphasized that Governor Radda, a renowned economist and former Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), remains committed to leveraging road infrastructure to promote entrepreneurship, industrialization, job creation, and poverty reduction in Katsina State.

He further stated that the outcome of the meeting is expected to “add momentum to the ongoing road infrastructure interventions of the Federal Government in Katsina State.