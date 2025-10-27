Road Infrastructure Critical To Economic, Social Devt – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration’s focus on road infrastructure as one of the key areas of attention is because it holds the key to sustainable economic and social development of any society.

Governor Otti made this remark while flagging off the construction of the 13.5 Ariam-Usaka Ring Road in Ikwuano LGA, that roads herald new economic investments that bring transformation to the lives and livelihood of the people, declaring that the Ariam-Usaka ring road would ultimately transform not only the immediate community but Ikwuano LGA into the next frontlines of opportunities and prosperity.

The Ariam-Usaka Ring Road, according to him, has been designed as an economic enabler for the people of Ikwuano in particular and the entire Abia state at large, because of the interconnectivity of agriculture and the general scope of entrepreneurship in the area.

He disclosed that plans are underway to commence other road projects, development design and execution when the 2026 budget cycle begins.

“The grand plan,” he explained, “is to connect communities within Oloko, Oboro, Ibere and Ariam to each other and to the clans and communities in Bende, Umuahia North and South local government areas”.

“We have dedicated the whole of this day to Ikwuano as our way of saying thank you to our people for standing firmly by us, believing in the sincerity of our campaign for a new political order and for the significant sacrifices you made to keep the ship afloat in the days of great turbulence.

“Abia is better today because you insisted that our great State deserved better than what it had yesterday.”

The Governor assured that the road would be delivered in 12 months.