Road Crashes: Dangote Recertifying Articulated Vehicle Drivers

…installs camera on CNG trucks

Enforcing its zero tolerance for auto crashes, the Dangote Articulated Trucks Drivers Training School (DATDTS), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), is implementing stricter entry requirements for aspiring drivers. This development comes as Dangote Cement Plc undertakes the recertification and screening of all its truck drivers at the company’s Obajana plant in Kogi State.

Speaking to newsmen at the Obajana Plant, Head of Transport, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Murilo Silva, said as part of efforts to promote safe driving and achieve zero road crashes, the company has since begun installing cameras across its fleet of thousands of CNG trucks.

He revealed that applicants must be at least 23 years of age and possess a minimum of five years’ relevant driving experience, in addition to holding a valid Class G driver’s licence. He explained that anyone seeking employment as a truck driver must undergo a thorough examination and screening process, which includes medical evaluations and drug testing.

Mr. Silva said an applicant must have a clean criminal record, with no pending legal cases. He added: “The Dangote Cement Plc has a Policy on Drivers Employment processes that gives the criteria on DADTS processes of engaging new drivers especially mandatory five years of experience and compulsory a class G license.”

According to him, “FRSC conducts on regular basis Certification and recertification trainings for drivers at the DATDTS Complex. “The company currently has a full fledge Department for Health, Safety and Environment Assessment. It also conducts drugs and alcohol test, blood pressure test, confirms drivers fit for trips and others before making trips.”

He said the cement company had instituted certain measures to curb auto crashes. According to him, drivers’ participation in the company’s monthly training programme has grown by 60% this year, with drug and alcohol testing up by 40%, while pre-trip inspections have recorded an impressive 74% increase.

Earlier, the Divisional Head of Transport at DCP Obajana, Mr. Hemant Rana, disclosed that the company has established a multi-million-naira Pre-Trip Inspection Bay, staffed with engineers and mechanics, to ensure thorough inspection of trucks before they embark on journeys.

He said: “We have built a Drivers Rest House for Drivers to rest after making trips and before embarking on new trips.” Mr. Rana explained further that: “We have developed a monitoring system of our drivers that helps them do their jobs safely.

We have Drivers Help Desk Units that follow up with drivers’ situations while on trips. We also have a Control Department that follows up with drivers’ behaviour while on trips.”

The Manager of the Dangote Articulated Truck Drivers Training School, Mr. Daniel Marcus Akuso, said that the institution was the first of its kind in Nigeria, adding that programmes are being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said some of the courses offered in the school include: Civic Education, English, Mathematics, Defensive Driving, Truck Handling, Maintenance Technology, DCT Administration Procedures, Root Cause Analysis, Health and Science, Road Signs and Codes, among others.