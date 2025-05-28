Road Crash, Cult Clash Claim Six Lives In Ondo

Share

Six persons were killed while five others were injured in a cult clash and road accident that occurred in Ondo West Local Government and Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Apart from the four persons killed five others were seriously injured during the cult clash that occurred in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that during the clash, the deceased were shot around Ife Garage, Sabo, and Christ Land in the Oka area of the town by masked men suspected to be members of rival cult groups.

According to an eyewitness, three members of the Ẹiyẹ confraternity were shot dead in a bloody clash that occurred at Ife Garage, while one was killed at Sabo, in front of a local shop popularly known as “Mama Shop.”

The clashes made the men of the police command to raid some houses in New Garage, Ayeyemi, in Ondo, breaking doors to gain entry and arrest suspected cult members. As of the time of writing this report, arrests were still ongoing.

The police are currently patrolling the affected areas, especially New Garage in Ayeyemi, believed to be a stronghold of one of the cult factions. It was learned during the filing of this report that some arrests had been made, though the exact number of suspects could not be ascertained.

Speaking of the raid, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Olusola Ayanlade, said, “Desperate times require desperate actions. Anyone arrested during the raid has one or two things to do with the clash. Our men have acted rightly, and if any of them are found to have acted wrongly, they will face disciplinary action. But if they have done the right thing, people should commend them.”

Ayanlade said the deceased notorious cult members who had been on the police command’s wanted list.

Ayanlade said, “The command can confirm the murder of four people and five injured, all of whom belong to one cult group or the other. I want to appeal to members of the community to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic. Security agencies are on the ground to protect lives and property.”

Ayanlade added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend those behind the killings.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a lone accident that occurred along the Afin-Okeagbe highway, Akoko Northeast local government area.

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus heading to Abuja. Nine other persons were said to have been seriously injured. Eyewitnesses said the bus had a burst tire, leading to a somersault.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ibitoye Samuel, confirmed the incident. He said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue, and the wounded were taken to Okeagbe Akoko General Hospital for treatment.

