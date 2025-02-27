Road Crash Claims 10 Lives In Yobe

Share

Ten people have been confirmed dead in a fatal auto accident involving a cement truck along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road in Yobe State.

The accident occurred yesterday when the truck, loaded with cement and passengers, lost control and tumbled into a ditch.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the truck had 13 passengers on board, with 10 succumbing to their injuries at the scene. Three others were rushed to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

The Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the incident, said preliminary investigations revealed that the truck lost its brakes, colliding with a Sharon car at a checkpoint before drifting off into the ditch.

“The truck, carrying cement and passengers, lost control and crashed into a ditch. “Out of the 13 passengers on board, 10 died instantly, while the remaining three were rushed to the Specialists Hospital in Damaturu for treatment,” Abdulkarim said.

According to him, the driver of the Sharon car, who was alone at the time, survived the accident, although the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Share

Please follow and like us: